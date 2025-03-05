County voting to buy 2 hurricane-damaged homes for training purposes

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Commissioners will vote Wednesday night to purchase two homes damaged by Hurricane Helene.

It’s part of the county’s buy-out program that Channel 9 has covered in the wake of Helene’s destruction. If approved, these would be the second and third houses purchased by the county.

The homes are in a floodplain along the Catawba River, and they were left uninhabitable after Helene brought devastating flooding to the Riverside Drive neighborhood.

Wednesday, commissioners will vote to buy two houses: one on Beagle Club Road, and another on Riverside Drive.

The house on Beagle Club Road will cost the county $59,289, and the house on Riverside Drive will cost the county $70,192. The county says the owners have “voluntarily offered to sell ... for the tax value of the land plus 7%.”

If approved, the county plans on using the homes for training exercises for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Charlotte Fire Department.

