CHARLOTTE — A road in northwest Charlotte is blocked due to a crash Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Brookshire Boulevard near Oakdale Road.

The crash involved power lines and caused nearly 350 outages in the area. That power has since been restored, according to Duke Energy.

MEDIC said no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

