CHARLOTTE — A crash involving power lines has left thousands of residents without power in Myers Park Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Queens Road near South King Drive.

Duke Energy is reporting that over 1,000 customers are without power.

The restoration time is expected to be around 7:45 a.m.

