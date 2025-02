IREDELL, N.C. — Interstate 40 Eastbound near Exit 141 in Iredell County closed for about two hours due to a crash starting around 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash closed the road to traffic heading east near Sharon School Road and Statesville.

The road was reopened around noon.

No further information has been provided.

