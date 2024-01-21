Crash closes part of I-77 Northbound near Mooresville, NCDOT says

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A vehicle crash closed part of I-77 Northbound on Sunday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. on I-77 Northbound, near Highway 150 and Mooresville.

Officials expect the road to clear after 7:30 p.m.

Channel 9 has reached out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more information about the cause of the crash, the people involved, and if there were any injuries.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

