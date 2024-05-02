Crash closes ramp to I-485 Outer from Independence Boulevard

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A crash in Matthews is causing delays for commuters taking I-485 from Independence Boulevard.

>>> SEE ALTERNATE ROUTES WITH TRAFFIC TEAM 9

Matthews Police Department posted a traffic alert to Facebook around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

There’s no timeline for when the ramp will re-open, according to MPD.

MEDIC said 1 person was hospitalized from the crash, but they’re expected to be okay.

