Crash on East Independence injures four, MEDIC says

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash on East Independence Boulevard on Saturday night.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on East Independence near Windsor Square Drive near Chick-fil-A in Matthews.

MEDIC says they took a total of four patients to the hospital, two with serious injuries, and two with minor injuries.

Officials have not said what caused the crash or the total number of cars involved.

Details are limited at this time.

