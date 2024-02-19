Crash into pole closes inbound lanes of busy east Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE — Traffic is getting heavy on a busy east Charlotte road after a crash into a pole forced CMPD to close inbound lanes of Albemarle Road Monday morning.

According to the CMPD traffic logs, the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on Monday on Albemarle Road by the intersection with Reddman Road, where drivers are being diverted.

>>> SEE ALTERNATE ROUTES ON TRAFFIC TEAM 9′S UP-TO-DATE MAP.

CMPD set up a blockade and a unit is stationed by the accident.

The blockade is also causing traffic to back up onto Central Avenue. Outbound lanes of Albemarle don’t appear to be impacted.

MEDIC said one person was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The NCDOT expects the road to re-open by noon Monday.

No significant power outages are associated with the crash, but Duke Energy reported one customer without power. They estimate the incident to be resolved by 9:30 a.m.

