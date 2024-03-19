Crash into pole in Mooresville forces road to close

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A tractor-trailer rammed into a utility pole in Mooresville, and now drivers have to take a detour around it.

Mooresville Fire-Rescue posted on social media that several stretches of East Iredell Evenue and East Statesville Avenue are closed at multiple intersections.

>>> SEE TRAFFIC TEAM 9′S ALTERNATE ROUTES

Mooresville officials say no one was hurt in the crash. They do not know when the roads will reopen.

