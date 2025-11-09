Crash near SC border sends 1 to hospital, closes section of interstate

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a crash on Interstate 77 just north of the South Carolina border late Saturday night.
The crash occurred around 11:35 p.m. Saturday near Westing House Boulevard and was not cleared until around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
MEDIC said that one person was sent to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
