Crash near SC border sends 1 to hospital, closes section of interstate

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC responded to a crash on Interstate 77 just north of the South Carolina border late Saturday night.

The crash occurred around 11:35 p.m. Saturday near Westing House Boulevard and was not cleared until around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

MEDIC said that one person was sent to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Witness recounts chaotic moments after stabbing on CATS bus in north Charlotte

Witness recounts chaotic moments after stabbing on CATS bus in north Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group