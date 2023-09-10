Crash prompts temporary closure on U.S. 601 in Union County, officials say

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A traffic accident has caused a temporary closure of U.S. 601 North in Union County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the accident happened between the intersections of Pennigar Road and Unionville-Indian Trail Road, just after 6 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The sheriff’s office has not released any information about possible injuries or what caused the crash.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

