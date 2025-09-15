Crash shuts down north Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE — A crash shut down a north Charlotte road Monday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Statesville Road near Spector Drive.

The road was shut down in both directions until around 6 a.m. when one outbound lane reopened.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to MEDIC.

Channel 9 is asking for more information about the crash and when the road is expected to fully reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

