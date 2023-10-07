Crescent Communities begins leasing at Novel Ballantyne apartment complex

CHARLOTTE — Nearly two years after first announcing the project, Crescent Communities is ready to welcome residents to its Ballantyne multifamily development.

The Charlotte-based developer has begun leasing at Novel Ballantyne, a 285-unit apartment community at 14011 Bespoke Road. Crescent revealed its plans to develop the project back in November 2021 as part of a larger, master-planned community in Ballantyne. Now, Novel Ballantyne is the first of the residential offerings at the community to begin leasing. The project is near Marvin and Johnston roads, close to the state line.

Novel Ballantyne is joined at the master-planned community by Harmon Ballantyne and The Balmore at Ballantyne.

