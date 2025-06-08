Crews battle flames at early morning Kannapolis house fire

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Crews from four areas responded to a house fire in Kannapolis early Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the scene on the 3300 block of Brackhill Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Davidson address is located inside the city of Kannapolis. Odell Fire Department crews were the first on the scene. Flames and smoke were visible on arrival.

About 30 firefighters responded, with crews from Kannapolis, Concord, Odell and South Iredell assisting.

Everyone inside the home evacuated safely, but one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Channel 9 was at the scene and saw that the flames had broken through the roof and damaged the home next door as well.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Dilworth man accused of trying to make home explosion look like an accident

Dilworth man accused of trying to make home explosion look like an accident

©2025 Cox Media Group