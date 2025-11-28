Crews battle flames at northeast Charlotte townhomes

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte fire crews battled flames at a northeast Charlotte townhome Friday afternoon.

Officials reported the structure fire at the 9600 block of Vinca Circle around 4:15 p.m. Friday. The fire was controlled within 11 minutes.

Crews reported smoke showing upon arrival.

No injuries were reported for civilians or firefighters, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

