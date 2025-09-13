Crews battle large brush fire in Mineral Springs

MINERAL SPRINGS, N.C. — Firefighters are battling flames from a large brush fire in Mineral Springs, officials report.

The Mineral Springs Volunteer Fire Department reported around 11:20 a.m. Saturday that crews are responding to a large brush fire in the town.

Officials said the fire was blazing on the 600 block of South Rocky River Road, near New Town Road.

Residents have been asked to avoid the area.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

