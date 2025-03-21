Crews called to house fire in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A house fire in north Charlotte sent a plume of smoke into the air Friday afternoon.

The Charlotte Fire Department said the fire was reported on Eagle Creek Drive in north Charlotte.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and saw a two-story house with heavy smoke shooting out of the roof. One side of the house was charred and destroyed as crews worked to douse the flames with water.

It’s not clear what caused the fire yet.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We’ll update this article when more details are available.

