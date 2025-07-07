Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at recycling center in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Crews are responding to a two-alarm commercial fire Monday afternoon in west Charlotte.

There was heavy fire and smoke showing from the recycling center when firefighters got to the scene on Revolutionary Park Drive near Clanton Road.

The second alarm was struck at about 4:30 p.m.

Cardboard burning on the outside spread inside where people were working.

There were no injuries reported.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was overhead and saw firefighters battling the blaze that was producing a lot of smoke.

No additional details have been made available.

