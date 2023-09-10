Crews respond to Union County home to rescue horse in pool

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews were called to a Union County home on Sunday afternoon for an unorthodox reason: a horse in the homeowner’s pool.

According to Midland Fire and Rescue’s Twitter page, the department was called to assist the Wesley Chapel Fire Department at a home on Foxbridge Drive.

Midland Fire and Rescue helped by sending a specially trained large animal rescue technician.

Crews say the horse, whose name is Lexi, was safely lifted out of the pool just before 3 p.m.

Officials have not released how the horse got into the pool.

