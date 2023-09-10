Crews respond to Union County home to rescue horse in pool

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews were called to a Union County home on Sunday afternoon for an unorthodox reason: a horse in the homeowner’s pool.
**Animal Rescue Update** 🐴 Lexi was safely lifted out of the water after some great teamwork at 2:52 PM @DavidWhisenant @wcnc @wsoctv @Queen_City_News @WBTV_News @CFPalerts pic.twitter.com/S8wpeI9Cle— Midland Fire and Rescue (@midland_firenc) September 10, 2023
According to Midland Fire and Rescue’s Twitter page, the department was called to assist the Wesley Chapel Fire Department at a home on Foxbridge Drive.
Midland Fire and Rescue helped by sending a specially trained large animal rescue technician.
Crews say the horse, whose name is Lexi, was safely lifted out of the pool just before 3 p.m.
Officials have not released how the horse got into the pool.
(WATCH BELOW: No bull: Cows help Boone Police find suspect after chase)
©2023 Cox Media Group