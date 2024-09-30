Crews in York County continue storm cleanup

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A spokesperson for the county says about 35 people will split up and do work countywide for weeks to come.

York County residents are also working together to help people miles away. They brought donations to sites, including the Tega Cay Fire Department.

Chief Glyn Hasty drove a trailer full of supplies to Black Mountain in western North Carolina on Sunday.

He says the roads were rough and homes washed away by Helene could be seen on the side of the road.

“Chief Parker was a police chief with Tega Cay, Hasty said. “He reached out and said they have a need. Their community has been devastated and they’ve had difficulty getting supplies in.”

The Tega Cay Fire Department and Rock Hill police will continue to collect supplies on Tuesday.

York County is working to assess storm damage locally and help determine if the area will qualify for storm assistance.

Click here for York County Public Damage Report.

