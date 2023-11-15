Crime Stoppers wants help identifying people who stole banner from synagogue

CHARLOTTE — Police are working to identify the people who stole a banner from a Charlotte synagogue.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers posted on social media Wednesday about the case. The banner was stolen on Nov. 4 around 9:15 p.m. from Hope of Israel on Elm Lane.

Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying the suspects.

CMPD needs help identifying these suspects who stole a banner from Hope of Israel located at 11630 Elm Ln. on November 4, 2023 at about 9:15 p.m. ☎ Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 with your anonymous tip for 💰leading to an arrest. pic.twitter.com/8VmGl72mD6 — Charlotte Crime Stoppers (@CLTCrimeStopper) November 15, 2023

A tip leading to an arrest could result in a reward. Call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 if you have information.

No further information was released.

Last week, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and 10 other governors asked Congress for more funding to support houses of worship and ensure they are protected. With more money, Cooper said Jewish and Muslim communities can get help as they continue to face threats.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD monitoring synagogues and mosques amid conflict in Israel)

CMPD monitoring synagogues and mosques amid conflict in Israel





©2023 Cox Media Group