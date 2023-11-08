Local

Crisis Intervention Team to honor exceptional acts of service

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Crisis Intervention Team

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Crisis Intervention Team will be recognizing the outstanding work of first responders with persons experiencing a mental health crisis Wednesday morning.

The award ceremony is set to take place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Valerie C. Woodard Center on Freedom Drive.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s OK to cry’: Nonprofit extension supports men who lost loved ones to violence

The CIT said each award recipient represents critical and impactful acts of service.

Each organization honored also represents an invaluable contribution to their community.

VIDEO: MOM-O expands outreach services

MOM-O expands outreach services






©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read