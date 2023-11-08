Crisis Intervention Team to honor exceptional acts of service

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Crisis Intervention Team will be recognizing the outstanding work of first responders with persons experiencing a mental health crisis Wednesday morning.

The award ceremony is set to take place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Valerie C. Woodard Center on Freedom Drive.

The CIT said each award recipient represents critical and impactful acts of service.

Each organization honored also represents an invaluable contribution to their community.

