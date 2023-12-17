Customs, Border Protection Officers showcase new technology used at Charlotte-Douglas

CHARLOTTE — Ever wondered how Customs and Border Protection Officers (CBP) keep people safe as international flights come to Charlotte?

Last Thursday, the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport showed Channel 9 different aspects of agency operations at the International Port of Entry.

CBP officers showcased the latest facial comparison technology and new international travel phone apps that could potentially speed up a traveler’s admission into the United States.

Officers also use dogs that sniff for illegal items coming from other countries that could potentially spread disease.

