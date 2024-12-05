Customshop team debuts latest Optimist Hall restaurant

CHARLOTTE — Classic tapas and traditional Spanish dishes are the focus of this new Optimist Hall venture.

Marina’s Tapas debuted Thursday with lunch service.

Chef Andres Kaifer and Alex Bridges — who are behind Customshop in Elizabeth — have taken over a 500-square-foot space formerly occupied by Velvet Taco. That Dallas, Texas-based concept closed roughly a year ago.

Kaifer and Bridges, who have owned Customshop since 2022, were looking to expand their portfolio. The new restaurant — named for Kaifer’s great-grandmother, Marina Martinez — will highlight the flavors and culinary traditions of Spain with family recipes passed down for generations.

Read more on CBJ's website here.





















