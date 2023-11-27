Cyber Monday sales expected to reach $12B in 2023

CHARLOTTE — Early numbers show customers spent a record $9.8B on Black Friday.

Analysts expect another $12B will be spent on Cyber Monday.

Amazon has extended its Black Friday deals through Monday. Target, Best Buy, and Walmart all started their deals early Sunday.

Ulta and Sephora are slashing prices up to 50% on makeup, skincare, and fragrances starting Monday.

Before you click ‘check out,’ experts say you should compare sites, look for promo codes, and use tools to check price histories to make sure deals are really deals.

(WATCH BELOW: As holiday shopping season approaches, Northlake Mall bouncing back)

As holiday shopping season approaches, Northlake Mall bouncing back

©2023 Cox Media Group