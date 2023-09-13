Davidson community to discuss drug use amongst young people

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Wednesday night, the community will come together to address drug use amongst young people in Davidson.

A team of experts will discuss what parents can do if they suspect that their kids are using drugs, particularly fentanyl.

They will also touch on why some young people are drawn to dangerous substances.

The discussion will be hosted by the Davidson Lifeline Organization and is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

It will be held at Davidson Town Hall and is open to the public.

