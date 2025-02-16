Dawg Riders ride in support of local officer

MONROE, N.C. — Around a thousand motorcyclists rode down the streets of Monroe on Saturday in support of a local officer diagnosed with cancer.

Dawg Riders is a motorcycle group that was founded by six members from the 113th FA Battalion in Monroe. At 11 a.m. on Saturday, the group took to the streets with 1,000 attendees, including more than 700 law enforcement vehicles, to show its support for Officer Eric Tallent.

Officer Tallent was recently diagnosed with an aggressive, incurable brain tumor. This ride is one way in which his community has rallied behind him.

The motorcyclists and other supporters began their ride at American Legion Post 27 and then returned around noon.

