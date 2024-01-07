Deadly accident shuts down Monroe Road in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — One person died in an accident on Monroe Road on Sunday morning, prompting officials to shut down the road as Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigate.

The accident was first reported at 9:07 a.m. at Renard Ridge Road and Monroe Road. Charlotte Fire Department posted an alert shortly after on social media asking drivers to avoid the area by the 8000 block of Monroe Road.

MEDIC pronounced one person dead at the scene.

CMPD said both directions of Monroe Road are closed near the area as they investigate the crash.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

