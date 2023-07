YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcycle spilled and the driver died on Neely Store Rd in South Carolina, York County officials reported.

The motorcycle crashed around 11:50 p.m. on Friday night about four miles east of Rock Hill.

Officials say the motorcycle, a 2008 GSXR 1300 Suzuki, spilled on the roadway when traveling southbound.

The driver died due to his injuries while at the scene of the crash.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

