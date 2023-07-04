Deadly officer-involved shooting investigated by SBI

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A state trooper was shot at by the motorist he stopped to help on Monday evening, and he returned fire, according to WLOS.

North Carolina Patrol Troopers said at about 7:35 p.m., 13-year veteran Trooper Jeffrey Dunlap stopped along I-26 westbound near mile marker 33 to assist a stranded motorist, WLOS reported.

Trooper Dunlap

The press release says 57-year-old Wesley Taylor of Leicester fired at Dunlap, striking the trooper’s chest. Dunlap’s ballistic vest stopped the bullet and Dunlap returned fire, killing Taylor, WLOS said.

The release said Dunlap was transported to a hospital for observation. He has been placed on administrative duty while the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conducts an independent investigation of the incident, as is protocol in any trooper-involved shooting.

The incident shut down I-26 for hours Monday night, according to WLOS. Before the press release was sent to WLOS, they reported that all lanes of traffic near Brevard road were closed.

