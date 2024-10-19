One killed in Chester County shooting, police say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Chester Police Department.

It happened at approximately 1 a.m. on Spring Street near White Street.

Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert in the area. Upon arrival, they found a 25-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital but later died from his injuries, according to police.

The Chester Police Department said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will be assisting with this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact police at 803-385-5433.

