The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a death investigation Tuesday at a home near the Carmel Country Club in south Charlotte.

First responders were called to the 4700 block of Ockley Manor Lane off Green Rea Road.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

