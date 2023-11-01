Decision on Charlotte NFL Draft could come as soon as May

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte will find out whether it’s hosting the NFL Draft in 2026 — or perhaps, beyond — in May.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told CBJ the league’s Fan Engagement & Major Events Committee “works with the league on selecting future sites” and that news on future draft sites is anticipated at league meetings in May.

Detroit will host next year’s NFL Draft. Green Bay, site of the 2025 NFL Draft, was selected at the league’s spring meetings this year in May. No sites have been chosen beyond 2025.

NFL executives and events staffers visited Charlotte last spring and toured potential sites around uptown, including First Ward Park. A five-person delegation led by the Charlotte Sports Foundation attended the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City to get a behind-the-scenes look at the event.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Panthers DJ Chark’s music featured in ‘Madden NFL 24′

Panthers DJ Chark's music featured in 'Madden NFL 24'

©2023 Cox Media Group