Decision looms for Charlotte’s PGA Tour event

CHARLOTTE — Johnny Harris anticipates Quail Hollow Club will decide on its golf future by this fall — a decision that will determine whether the PGA Tour continues to have an annual presence in Charlotte.

Harris, a real estate executive and Quail Hollow’s club president, told CBJ about the likely timeline during a brief interview Tuesday afternoon.

The Wells Fargo Championship debuted in 2003 at Quail Hollow. In December, Wells Fargo & Co. disclosed plans to drop its title sponsorship of the PGA Tour event after the 2024 tournament, scheduled for May 6 through May 12.

Now, Quail Hollow and the PGA Tour must figure out how or whether they move forward.

