Del Taco plans first North Carolina restaurants

SANFORD, N.C. — A Mexican restaurant chain based on the West Coast is planning to launch a North Carolina location in Sanford, where a flood of new residents is attracting plenty of commercial investments.

Del Taco, a fast-food chain from California, has filed plans to build a 2,021-square-foot restaurant with a drive-thru at 3116 South Horner Blvd., according to documents for a February meeting of the Sanford/Lee County Technical Review Committee.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Enjoy a taste of Mexico at this east Charlotte spot

Enjoy a taste of Mexico at this east Charlotte spot









©2024 Cox Media Group