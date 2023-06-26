Delays, cancellations rising at Charlotte Douglas as storms approach

CHARLOTTE — A large number of delays are being reported at Charlotte Douglas International Airport as storms threaten the area on Monday afternoon.

FlightAware reported just over 280 delays and 38 cancellations within, into, or out of the airport as of 2 p.m.

There is a strong chance for thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and could bring damaging winds and large hail. There’s also the chance of a brief tornado. Those storms could start moving in around 5 p.m.

Channel 9 will provide live updates about the most recent delays and cancelations starting at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

