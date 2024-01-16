Delis at Optimist Hall, midtown among Charlotte’s latest restaurant news

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte picked up a few more new restaurants before 2023 came to a close.

Among the establishments to debut in December was Joan’s Bakery & Deli, a new concept by local restaurateur Jon Dressler that pays homage to his mother by showcasing her signature cakes and other sweets. Located in midtown’s Metropolitan complex, the 1,650-square-foot space is also home to Meshugganah, a well-known Jewish deli pop-up created by chef Rob Clement.

A few miles away, Optimist Hall added a New York-style deli to its offerings with the opening of Schreiber’s on Rye. That’s after the popular Charlotte food hall lost one of its original vendors when Velvet Taco shuttered its stall there last month.

In south Charlotte, high-end wine bar Tap & Vine targeted a late December opening for its 4,673-square-foot space at Quail Corners on Park Road, its third in the local market.

A couple of chain restaurants also opened doors here in December.

For a closer look at these and more industry news, check out CBJ’s latest installment of Restaurant Bites here.

