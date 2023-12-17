GASTONIA — Channel 9 and the Gastonia Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority collected more coats for Steve’s Coats for Kids.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Delta Sigma Theta Sorority collects donations for Steve’s Coats for Kids drive in Gastonia

The collection was on Saturday at the Ashley Furniture on Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia.

This is the latest in a series of drives we’ve had with our partners and other organizations celebrating 20 years of Steve’s Coats for Kids.

The drive runs through the end of the year. You can drop off new or gently used coats at select local Ashley and Arby’s stores as well as any Charlotte Fire location.

To find a donation location near you, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte Sports Foundation and Duke’s Mayo Bowl mascot stop by Steve’s Coats Collection Day)

Charlotte Sports Foundation and Duke's Mayo Bowl mascot stop by Steve's Coats Collection Day

©2023 Cox Media Group