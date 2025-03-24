Deputies arrest ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect in Rowan County

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect over the weekend they said was armed and dangerous.
Channel 9 reported last week that deputies were looking for Joseph Parham Jr.
Investigators said he fired shots into a stolen car with someone inside last month outside a home in Salisbury.
On Sunday, deputies said they arrested Parham at another home.
He’s charged with discharging a firearm into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon.
An investigation in February revealed that Parham and another person got into a disagreement that led them to a home on Sides Road.
While in the driveway of the home, deputies said Parham discharged a weapon into the other person’s vehicle.
No one was injured in the incident.
VIDEO: 2 hurt in east Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says
©2025 Cox Media Group