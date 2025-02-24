Deputies arrest carjacking suspect hiding under mattress

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Quinton Walsh Friday morning. Walsh was a suspect in a carjacking in Huntersville.

Deputies got a tip about Walsh’s location from a prior arrest, which led them to set up surveillance outside a home where he was known to be.

Walsh was found hiding under a mattress in a back bedroom after deputies established a perimeter and conducted a search of the home. The stolen vehicle, which had been spray-painted black, was confirmed as stolen by verifying the VIN and license plate. Cocaine was also found inside the vehicle.

“This successful arrest is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our deputies,” said Sheriff Garry McFadden. “Their quick actions ensured that this individual was taken off the streets without harm to the community.”

The carjacking happened on Jan. 15 at the QT on Statesville Road near Sam Furr Road.

