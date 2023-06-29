Deputies in Chester County using new bill to put drug traffickers behind bars longer

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office are taking advantage of a new state law aimed at increasing jail time for fentanyl traffickers.

Channel 9 brought you the story earlier in June about the new law creating a minimum mandatory sentence for people convicted of drug trafficking.

On Tuesday, investigators used the law for the first time, charging Xavier Colvin with trafficking more than 20 grams of fentanyl.

That marks the first time the law has been used in Chester County and possibly in the state of South Carolina.

