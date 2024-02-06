Deputies investigating several fraud complaints involving Catawba County business

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several fraud complaints involving a company doing business as CMC Home Solutions.

Deputies said Christopher Mark Collins Jr. is listed as the owner of the company.

Collins was arrested and has been charged with one count of obtaining by false pretense by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said this charge is believed to be connected to Catawba County’s investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at 828-465-8340.

