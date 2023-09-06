Deputies looking for those responsible for shootings in Cabarrus County residential neighborhoods

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Cabarrus County are looking for those responsible for three separate shootings last week.

Last Friday night into Saturday, several residential neighborhoods in the southwestern portion of Cabarrus County experienced three shootings, the sheriff’s office said.

The subdivisions affected include Cabarrus Woods, located off Rocky River Road, and a residential area located off Farmington Ridge Parkway.

“There were maybe 40 shots,” a neighbor told Counts. “You could tell it was multiple weapons going off at the same time, multiple rounds.

According to neighbors, there were two separate shootings or shootouts; the first happened on Friday around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Arbrodale and Riverfalls. Just eight hours later, at the intersection of Learwood and Landon, shots rang out again at 3 a.m.

“My kids were outside, and we had to get our kids in the house and have them duck and cover pretty much because of all the gunfire; it was very rapid,” another resident said.

Almost all of the neighbors Counts spoke to did not want to be on camera or be identified, due to how badly the past two shootings have scared them; many even refused to speak on camera at all.

“Everybody is scared to death pretty much because of the way that happened. I mean, yeah, I have the baby here,” another neighbor said.

Channel 9′s veteran crime reporter, Glenn Counts, visited the middle-class neighborhood that now resembles a warzone after dozens of shots were fired on Friday evening and Saturday morning to speak with the residents who now fear for their safety.

No one has been arrested for the shootings, and deputies are asking for the public’s help finding those accused of the shootings. If you have any information, you are asked to call Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.

