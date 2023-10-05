Deputies: Private security guard charged with sex crime against SC student

ROCK HILL, S.C. — An Allied Universal security guard is accused of a sex crime against a student at the high school he was assigned to, investigators say.

The charge stems from another student reporting a separate incident involving the same guard. According to the police report, the Rock Hill High School student told her mom she had gotten a message on Instagram from Johnathan Anthony. She said he asked her “to come to his house and model for him,” telling her he was a photographer.

The police report says Johnathan Anthony Baskin, 31, works as a security guard for Allied Universal. According to an arrest warrant, the company assigned him to work as a “certified armed security officer” at Rock Hill High.

The student said on Sept. 14, Baskin stopped at her school and asked her if she knew he was the one who messaged her. She said he then asked her “not to tell anyone, which made her uncomfortable,” the incident report said.

The reporting student is the fourth at the school to have received messages from Baskin, investigators said. While she didn’t feel comfortable sharing the names of her fellow students, she did share her Instagram handle with deputies. The police report says those incidents happened from at least May 15 until Sept. 14.

When the student talked to a deputy about what happened, she told the deputy she knew of two other girls who had gone to Baskin’s home. She said one of the two girls “had stated that they engaged in sexual activities with him.”

The student also said another girl was called to the principal’s office to give a statement about what happened.

Baskin has been charged with sexual battery in connection to the incident reported at his home. The arrest warrant for that charge says the victim was a 17-year-old Rock Hill High School student, and the incident happened between May 23 and July 31.

The warrant said Baskin knew the student from school. However, authorities say he is not a law enforcement officer or a school resource officer.

Channel 9 has reached out to Allied Universal for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

