Deputies searching for 64-year-old man reported missing in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 64-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this week.

Ralph Edward Petroff was last seen around 10:30 p.m. walking in the Wolf Pond area on Jan. 16.

He was wearing a navy blue jacket, a green hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black boots, according to deputies.

Anyone with information regarding Petroff’s whereabouts is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.

