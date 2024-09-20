Deputies searching for arson suspect in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in connection with an arson investigation.

The incident occurred at a home on the 900 block of Weaver Road on August 18.

Deputies said surveillance cameras captured the suspect walking up the home while holding a fuel can.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective D. Fero at 704-216-8702.

