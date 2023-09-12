Deputies searching for dog reported missing in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a dog that has been reported missing on Monday.

Around 1:45 p.m., deputies posted to social media that a dog named Hank was reported missing from Gib Jordan Road in Mt. Croghan.

Hank’s owners said they are offering a reward for his safe return.

Anyone with information about Hank’s whereabouts is urged to call 843-287-0235.

VIDEO: SC family reunites with dog after getting separated in serious crash on I-77

SC family reunites with dog after getting separated in serious crash on I-77

©2023 Cox Media Group