Deputies seize drugs, firearm during Lincoln County drug bust

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — On August 1, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office conducted a surveillance operation that led to the arrest of Michael Shawn Littlejohn, 49, in Lincoln County for multiple drug-related charges.

During the operation, officers observed suspicious activity related to drug sales, prompting them to stop and search a vehicle after a K9 unit alerted to it.

The search resulted in the seizure of 30 grams of crack cocaine, 203 grams of marijuana, 35 dosage units of suboxone, and a firearm.

Littlejohn, a resident of Lincolnton and a convicted felon, was taken into custody following the discovery of the narcotics and firearm.

He faces several charges, including trafficking crack cocaine by possession and transport, possession with intent to sell and deliver (PWISD) crack cocaine, marijuana, and suboxone, felony possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Oxycodone, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to deputies.

Littlejohn is currently being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $520,000 secured bond.

VIDEO: Gaston County K-9 unit assists in large drug bust

Gaston County K-9 unit assists in large drug bust

©2025 Cox Media Group