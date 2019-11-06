  • Deputy, 2 others shot during domestic violence call in Davidson County

    DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. - A deputy and two others were shot Wednesday morning during a domestic situation at a home in Davidson County.

    WGHP reported that authorities were responding to a domestic violence call around 9:45 a.m. at a home on Cox Avenue in Linwood when shots were fired.

    Deputies said a man is in custody and that three people were shot, including a deputy, the suspect and a woman.

    According to WGHP, Sheriff Richie Simmons said the deputy shot the man twice.

    It's unclear how many times the deputy was shot, but officials said he is alert and talking.

    The condition of the suspect and the woman is unknown.

    No additional information has been released.

