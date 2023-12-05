HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. — A former Harnett County sheriff’s deputy faces multiple charges of sex crimes with children, according to warrants obtained by our newsgathering partners at ABC 11.

On Monday, Johnathan Andrew Edwards, age 35, was charged with 10 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of obstruction of justice.

Deputy charged with sex crimes, victims as young as 7, Source: ABC11

He started working with the sheriff’s office back in 2013. The Harnett County Sheriff’s office was made aware of the situation in October.

He was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 16. On Nov. 30, his employment was terminated.

According to warrants, Edwards made multiple underage girls ranging in age from 7 to 17 record themselves in a sexual act.

He has a bond of $1,000,000 and is expected to appear in court on Dec. 12.

(WATCH: South Meck HS teacher accused of sex acts with student, CMPD says)

South Meck HS teacher accused of sex acts with student, CMPD says

©2023 Cox Media Group